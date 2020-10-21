Earnings results for NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE)

NorthWestern Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

NorthWestern last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business earned $269.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. NorthWestern has generated $3.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. NorthWestern has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NorthWestern in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.56%. The high price target for NWE is $71.00 and the low price target for NWE is $59.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NorthWestern has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.40, NorthWestern has a forecasted upside of 24.6% from its current price of $50.90. NorthWestern has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

NorthWestern is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.72%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. NorthWestern has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of NorthWestern is 70.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NorthWestern will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.57% next year. This indicates that NorthWestern will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, NorthWestern insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $285,444.00 in company stock. Only 1.17% of the stock of NorthWestern is held by insiders. 94.45% of the stock of NorthWestern is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for NorthWestern are expected to grow by 4.48% in the coming year, from $3.35 to $3.50 per share. The P/E ratio of NorthWestern is 16.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of NorthWestern is 16.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.09. NorthWestern has a PEG Ratio of 4.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NorthWestern has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

