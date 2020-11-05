Earnings results for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

NortonLifeLock last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $614 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. NortonLifeLock has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.6. NortonLifeLock has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NortonLifeLock in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.18, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.02%. The high price target for NLOK is $32.00 and the low price target for NLOK is $17.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NortonLifeLock has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.18, NortonLifeLock has a forecasted upside of 10.0% from its current price of $21.98. NortonLifeLock has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock pays a meaningful dividend of 2.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NortonLifeLock has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of NortonLifeLock is 66.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NortonLifeLock will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.88% next year. This indicates that NortonLifeLock will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

In the past three months, NortonLifeLock insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $727,244.00 in company stock. Only 0.25% of the stock of NortonLifeLock is held by insiders. 90.39% of the stock of NortonLifeLock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK



Earnings for NortonLifeLock are expected to grow by 14.78% in the coming year, from $1.15 to $1.32 per share. The P/E ratio of NortonLifeLock is 3.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of NortonLifeLock is 3.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.94. NortonLifeLock has a PEG Ratio of 2.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NortonLifeLock has a P/B Ratio of 1,099.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

