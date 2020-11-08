ANGI HOMESERVICES (NASDAQ:ANGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.71 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. ANGI Homeservices has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.3. ANGI Homeservices has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ANGI HOMESERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices’ stock was trading at $5.39 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ANGI shares have increased by 85.7% and is now trading at $10.01.

FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS (NASDAQ:FOCS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business earned $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.46 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Focus Financial Partners has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.2. Focus Financial Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners’ stock was trading at $21.59 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FOCS stock has increased by 73.6% and is now trading at $37.49.

UPLAND SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:UPLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm earned $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Upland Software has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year. Upland Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UPLAND SOFTWARE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software’s stock was trading at $27.70 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UPLD shares have increased by 68.5% and is now trading at $46.68.

THIRD POINT REINSURANCE (NYSE:TPRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPRE)

Third Point Reinsurance last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Third Point Reinsurance has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Third Point Reinsurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THIRD POINT REINSURANCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TPRE)

Third Point Reinsurance’s stock was trading at $7.76 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TPRE stock has increased by 6.7% and is now trading at $8.28.