ANNEXON (NASDAQ:ANNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon last released its quarterly earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. Annexon has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Annexon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ANNEXON’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon’s stock was trading at $23.01 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, ANNX stock has increased by 8.4% and is now trading at $24.95.

TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:TTNP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Titan Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.72) earnings per share over the last year. Titan Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $0.1090 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, TTNP shares have increased by 87.6% and is now trading at $0.2045.

LOWE’S COMPANIES (NYSE:LOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies has generated $5.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Lowe’s Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LOWE’S COMPANIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies’ stock was trading at $160.23 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, LOW stock has decreased by 6.4% and is now trading at $149.93.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YI)

111 last released its earnings results on August 20th, 2020. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $229.55 million for the quarter. 111 has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year. 111 has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS 111’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:YI)

111’s stock was trading at $6.54 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, YI shares have increased by 4.0% and is now trading at $6.80.