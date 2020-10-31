FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM (NASDAQ:FIBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate Bancsystem last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate Bancsystem has generated $3.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. First Interstate Bancsystem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate Bancsystem’s stock was trading at $27.28 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FIBK shares have increased by 29.4% and is now trading at $35.30.

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER (NYSE:SWK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has generated $8.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.7. Stanley Black & Decker has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker’s stock was trading at $122.18 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SWK shares have increased by 36.0% and is now trading at $166.20.

AUDIOCODES (NASDAQ:AUDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes last posted its earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. AudioCodes has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.8. AudioCodes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AUDIOCODES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes’ stock was trading at $19.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AUDC stock has increased by 50.6% and is now trading at $28.99.

FORD MOTOR (NYSE:F) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor last released its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor has generated $1.19 earnings per share over the last year. Ford Motor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FORD MOTOR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor’s stock was trading at $5.90 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, F stock has increased by 31.0% and is now trading at $7.73.