FULTON FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:FULT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIT)

Fulton Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Fulton Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FULTON FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CIT)

Fulton Financial’s stock was trading at $12.13 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FULT stock has decreased by 7.4% and is now trading at $11.23.

ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT (NYSE:ARR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT last released its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year. ARMOUR Residential REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT’s stock was trading at $16.38 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ARR shares have decreased by 39.3% and is now trading at $9.94.

ASSOCIATED BANC (NYSE:ASB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business earned $258 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Associated Banc has generated $1.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. Associated Banc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ASSOCIATED BANC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc’s stock was trading at $13.33 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ASB stock has increased by 7.3% and is now trading at $14.30.

CARTER’S (NYSE:CRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s last announced its earnings results on October 23rd, 2020. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The company earned $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carter’s has generated $6.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.4.

HOW HAS CARTER’S’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s’ stock was trading at $79.86 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CRI stock has increased by 8.9% and is now trading at $86.95.