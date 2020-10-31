HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:HSII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.47. Heidrick & Struggles International has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.8. Heidrick & Struggles International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International’s stock was trading at $21.92 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HSII stock has increased by 4.2% and is now trading at $22.85.

TATA MOTORS (NYSE:TTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors has generated ($1.84) earnings per share over the last year. Tata Motors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TATA MOTORS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors’ stock was trading at $6.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TTM stock has increased by 36.0% and is now trading at $8.77.

HANMI FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:HAFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial last issued its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Hanmi Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HANMI FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial’s stock was trading at $13.38 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HAFC stock has decreased by 32.8% and is now trading at $8.99.

DYNATRACE (NYSE:DT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business earned $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. Its revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has generated ($0.53) earnings per share over the last year. Dynatrace has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DYNATRACE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace’s stock was trading at $24.22 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DT shares have increased by 45.8% and is now trading at $35.31.