JD.COM (NASDAQ:JD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com last announced its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.1. JD.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JD.COM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com’s stock was trading at $82.32 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, JD stock has increased by 6.6% and is now trading at $87.74.

AGEX THERAPEUTICS (NYSE:AGE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. AgeX Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AGEX THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $1.65 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, AGE shares have increased by 10.9% and is now trading at $1.83.

IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES (NASDAQ:IRCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IRCP)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales last announced its quarterly earnings data on September 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $18.11 million during the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has generated ($1.30) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.8. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:IRCP)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’ stock was trading at $8.99 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, IRCP stock has increased by 61.2% and is now trading at $14.49.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MMS)

MAXIMUS last announced its earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. MAXIMUS has generated $3.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. MAXIMUS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MAXIMUS’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:MMS)

MAXIMUS’s stock was trading at $67.67 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, MMS shares have increased by 6.9% and is now trading at $72.31.