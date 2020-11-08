KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:KLDO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences last issued its earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.03. Kaleido Biosciences has generated ($3.36) earnings per share over the last year. Kaleido Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences’ stock was trading at $5.54 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KLDO stock has increased by 19.7% and is now trading at $6.63.

MERCADOLIBRE (NASDAQ:MELI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm earned $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. MercadoLibre has generated ($1.68) earnings per share over the last year. MercadoLibre has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MERCADOLIBRE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre’s stock was trading at $550.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MELI stock has increased by 161.1% and is now trading at $1,437.80.

ALBIREO PHARMA (NASDAQ:ALBO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma last released its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.45. Albireo Pharma has generated ($5.04) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ALBIREO PHARMA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma’s stock was trading at $17.63 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ALBO shares have increased by 97.3% and is now trading at $34.79.

CONSOLIDATED EDISON (NYSE:ED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison has generated $4.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0.

HOW HAS CONSOLIDATED EDISON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison’s stock was trading at $86.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ED shares have decreased by 7.8% and is now trading at $79.73.