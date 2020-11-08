MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:MGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Miragen Therapeutics has generated ($1.34) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $0.6119 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MGEN shares have increased by 70.0% and is now trading at $1.04.

EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:EYPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.48) earnings per share over the last year. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $1.05 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EYPT stock has decreased by 64.5% and is now trading at $0.3723.

U.S. WELL SERVICES (NASDAQ:USWS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. U.S. Well Services has generated ($1.72) earnings per share over the last year. U.S. Well Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS U.S. WELL SERVICES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services’ stock was trading at $0.6095 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, USWS stock has decreased by 47.0% and is now trading at $0.3228.

VENTAS (NYSE:VTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 6th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has generated $3.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.0.

HOW HAS VENTAS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas’ stock was trading at $37.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VTR shares have increased by 4.4% and is now trading at $39.64.