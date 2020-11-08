MEIRAGTX (NASDAQ:MGTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx has generated ($1.65) earnings per share over the last year. MeiraGTx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MEIRAGTX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx’s stock was trading at $14.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MGTX shares have increased by 1.4% and is now trading at $14.30.

AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AKBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. Akebia Therapeutics has generated ($1.63) earnings per share over the last year. Akebia Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $6.94 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AKBA shares have decreased by 65.7% and is now trading at $2.38.

EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:EIGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has generated ($3.08) earnings per share over the last year. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $6.81 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EIGR stock has increased by 51.4% and is now trading at $10.31.

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE (NYSE:SUPV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle last issued its earnings data on August 20th, 2020. The reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The business earned $251.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.52 million. Grupo Supervielle has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.9.

HOW HAS GRUPO SUPERVIELLE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle’s stock was trading at $1.97 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SUPV shares have decreased by 8.1% and is now trading at $1.81.