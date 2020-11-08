9 METERS BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:NMTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. 9 Meters Biopharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF 9 METERS BIOPHARMA? (NASDAQ:NMTR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

STEALTH BIOTHERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:MITO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Stealth BioTherapeutics has generated ($1.72) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.0. Stealth BioTherapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STEALTH BIOTHERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics’ stock was trading at $1.5887 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MITO stock has decreased by 16.9% and is now trading at $1.32.

MERRIMACK PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:MACK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MERRIMACK PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $2.76 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MACK stock has increased by 39.5% and is now trading at $3.85.

AETERNA ZENTARIS (NASDAQ:AEZS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris last issued its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business earned $0.07 million during the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS AETERNA ZENTARIS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris’ stock was trading at $0.6795 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AEZS stock has decreased by 54.5% and is now trading at $0.3095.