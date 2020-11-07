PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA (NASDAQ:PACB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Pacific Biosciences of California has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year. Pacific Biosciences of California has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California’s stock was trading at $3.44 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PACB shares have increased by 299.7% and is now trading at $13.75.

BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES (NASDAQ:BBSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services last issued its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services has generated $6.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Barrett Business Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services’ stock was trading at $51.17 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BBSI stock has increased by 30.0% and is now trading at $66.50.

PROSPECT CAPITAL (NASDAQ:PSEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital last announced its earnings data on August 26th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $145.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.08 million. Prospect Capital has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year. Prospect Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROSPECT CAPITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital’s stock was trading at $4.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PSEC stock has increased by 5.9% and is now trading at $5.03.

GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:GLMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.97) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $4.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GLMD stock has decreased by 21.9% and is now trading at $3.29.