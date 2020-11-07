PAYPAL (NASDAQ:PYPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal last posted its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business earned $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Its revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.8. PayPal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PAYPAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal’s stock was trading at $103.90 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PYPL stock has increased by 96.9% and is now trading at $204.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FOXA)

FOX last posted its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. FOX has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. FOX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FOX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FOXA)

FOX’s stock was trading at $27.78 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FOXA shares have decreased by 4.2% and is now trading at $26.61.

PAN AMERICAN SILVER (NASDAQ:PAAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver last issued its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business earned $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pan American Silver has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.7. Pan American Silver has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PAN AMERICAN SILVER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver’s stock was trading at $18.92 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PAAS stock has increased by 90.9% and is now trading at $36.11.

SENECA FOODS (NASDAQ:SENEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Seneca Foods last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $288.17 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.2. Seneca Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SENECA FOODS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Seneca Foods’ stock was trading at $32.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SENEA shares have increased by 23.0% and is now trading at $39.96.