RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:RYTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.86) earnings per share over the last year. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $15.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RYTM shares have increased by 62.8% and is now trading at $24.42.

PAYSIGN (NASDAQ:PAYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign last released its earnings results on August 13th, 2020. The reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business earned $6.44 million during the quarter. PaySign has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.3.

HOW HAS PAYSIGN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign’s stock was trading at $6.71 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PAYS stock has decreased by 20.9% and is now trading at $5.31.

ENLINK MIDSTREAM (NYSE:ENLC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream last released its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year. EnLink Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENLINK MIDSTREAM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream’s stock was trading at $1.96 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ENLC shares have increased by 48.0% and is now trading at $2.90.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE last released its quarterly earnings data on August 13th, 2020. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company earned $2.94 million during the quarter. BIOLASE has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS BIOLASE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE’s stock was trading at $0.58 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BIOL shares have decreased by 53.4% and is now trading at $0.2701.