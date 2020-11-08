SAGE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SAGE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sage Therapeutics has generated ($13.38) earnings per share over the last year. Sage Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SAGE THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $42.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SAGE stock has increased by 84.5% and is now trading at $78.06.

SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL (NYSE:SHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical last posted its earnings data on August 27th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $2.50 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 12th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s stock was trading at $26.71 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SHI shares have decreased by 25.3% and is now trading at $19.94.

THE LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP (NASDAQ:BATRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Liberty Braves Group last released its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.23. The firm earned $11 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group has generated ($1.51) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS THE LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Liberty Braves Group’s stock was trading at $20.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BATRK shares have increased by 6.6% and is now trading at $21.39.

ELLINGTON FINANCIAL (NYSE:EFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. Ellington Financial has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ELLINGTON FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial’s stock was trading at $14.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EFC shares have decreased by 12.4% and is now trading at $12.96.