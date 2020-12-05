TRIP.COM GROUP (NASDAQ:TCOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group last released its earnings data on November 30th, 2020. The reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $805 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Trip.com Group has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year. Trip.com Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRIP.COM GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group’s stock was trading at $27.55 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TCOM shares have increased by 27.3% and is now trading at $35.06.

AVID BIOSERVICES (NASDAQ:CDMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices last announced its earnings data on December 1st, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year. Avid Bioservices has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AVID BIOSERVICES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices’ stock was trading at $4.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CDMO stock has increased by 149.7% and is now trading at $11.26.

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES (NYSE:REX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources last released its quarterly earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The energy company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.23. REX American Resources has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year. REX American Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS REX AMERICAN RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources’ stock was trading at $50.68 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, REX stock has increased by 90.9% and is now trading at $96.76.

UTSTARCOM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:UTSI)

HOW HAS UTSTARCOM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom’s stock was trading at $2.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UTSI stock has decreased by 50.4% and is now trading at $1.19.