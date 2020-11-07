BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL (NASDAQ:TCPC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital last released its quarterly earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year. BlackRock TCP Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital’s stock was trading at $11.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TCPC shares have decreased by 8.9% and is now trading at $10.48.

CLEANSPARK (NASDAQ:CLSK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. The firm earned $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. CleanSpark has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CLEANSPARK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark’s stock was trading at $1.71 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CLSK shares have increased by 443.9% and is now trading at $9.30.

EPLUS (NASDAQ:PLUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus last issued its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. The company earned $433.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.87 million. Its revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. ePlus has generated $5.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. ePlus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EPLUS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus’ stock was trading at $63.68 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PLUS shares have increased by 19.8% and is now trading at $76.30.

BOOKING (NASDAQ:BKNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm earned $630 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has generated $102.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8.

HOW HAS BOOKING’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking’s stock was trading at $1,442.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BKNG shares have increased by 22.6% and is now trading at $1,768.31.