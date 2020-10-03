WEIBO (NASDAQ:WB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo last announced its earnings results on September 28th, 2020. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.63 million. Its revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Weibo has generated $2.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0. Weibo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 12th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WEIBO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo’s stock was trading at $39.78 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WB stock has decreased by 3.1% and is now trading at $38.55.

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MKC.V)

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH last announced its earnings results on June 25th, 2020. The reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MKC.V)

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH’s stock was trading at $149.20 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MKC.V stock has increased by 28.6% and is now trading at $191.92.

CARNIVAL (NYSE:CUK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival last released its quarterly earnings data on July 10th, 2020. The reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $740 million for the quarter. Carnival has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Carnival has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 8th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CARNIVAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival’s stock was trading at $20.32 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CUK stock has decreased by 36.3% and is now trading at $12.94.

CKX LANDS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CKX)

WHO ARE SOME OF CKX LANDS’ KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:CKX)

Some companies that are related to CKX Lands include TETRA Technologies (TTI), VAALCO Energy (EGY), California Resources (CRC), SandRidge Energy (SD), Oasis Petroleum (OAS), Oasis Petroleum (OAS), SilverBow Resources (SBOW), HighPoint Resources (HPR), Chesapeake Energy (CHKAQ), Indonesia Energy (INDO), Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP), TransGlobe Energy (TGA), Amplify Energy (AMPY), Amplify Energy (AMPY) and Ultra Petroleum (UPL).