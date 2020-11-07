INTERSECT ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. Its revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Intersect ENT has generated ($1.37) earnings per share over the last year. Intersect ENT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTERSECT ENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT’s stock was trading at $21.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, XENT stock has decreased by 19.8% and is now trading at $17.24.

QUAD/GRAPHICS (NYSE:QUAD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Quad/Graphics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Quad/Graphics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QUAD/GRAPHICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics’ stock was trading at $3.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, QUAD shares have decreased by 33.9% and is now trading at $2.18.

FRANCHISE GROUP (NYSE:FRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FRG)

Franchise Group last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.29. The business earned $512.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511 million. Franchise Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS FRANCHISE GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:FRG)

Franchise Group’s stock was trading at $18.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FRG shares have increased by 34.9% and is now trading at $25.50.

BECTON, DICKINSON AND (NYSE:BDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and has generated $11.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.4.

HOW HAS BECTON, DICKINSON AND’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and’s stock was trading at $231.91 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BDX shares have increased by 1.2% and is now trading at $234.65.