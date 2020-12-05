ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:ZM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications last issued its earnings data on November 29th, 2020. The reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm earned $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Video Communications has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.7. Zoom Video Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications’ stock was trading at $110.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ZM shares have increased by 271.7% and is now trading at $410.01.

MOMO (NASDAQ:MOMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo last announced its earnings data on November 30th, 2020. The information services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Its revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Momo has generated $1.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2. Momo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MOMO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo’s stock was trading at $25.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MOMO shares have decreased by 47.5% and is now trading at $13.59.

PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PATI)

HOW HAS PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PATI)

Patriot Transportation’s stock was trading at $12.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PATI stock has decreased by 19.3% and is now trading at $9.68.

9F EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:JFU)

HOW HAS 9F’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:JFU)

9F’s stock was trading at $9.2351 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, JFU shares have decreased by 82.8% and is now trading at $1.59.