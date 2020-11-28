AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 22nd, 2020. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.6. Agilent Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies’ stock was trading at $68.84 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, A shares have increased by 65.7% and is now trading at $114.09.

DIANA SHIPPING (NYSE:DSX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 22nd, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Diana Shipping has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. Diana Shipping has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DIANA SHIPPING’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping’s stock was trading at $1.85 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DSX shares have decreased by 2.7% and is now trading at $1.80.

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS (NYSE:DKS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods last posted its earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. DICK’S Sporting Goods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DICK’S SPORTING GOODS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods’ stock was trading at $30.56 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DKS stock has increased by 94.7% and is now trading at $59.49.

DEERE & COMPANY (NYSE:DE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 24th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company has generated $9.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. Deere & Company has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DEERE & COMPANY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company’s stock was trading at $145.88 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DE stock has increased by 79.6% and is now trading at $261.95.