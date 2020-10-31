ARES MANAGEMENT (NYSE:ARES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.3. Ares Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARES MANAGEMENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management’s stock was trading at $30.26 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ARES stock has increased by 39.8% and is now trading at $42.30.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

BROOKLINE BANCORP (NASDAQ:BRKL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp last released its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Brookline Bancorp has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Brookline Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BROOKLINE BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp’s stock was trading at $11.94 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BRKL stock has decreased by 19.8% and is now trading at $9.58.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

DUPONT DE NEMOURS (NYSE:DD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours last posted its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm earned $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year. DuPont de Nemours has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF DUPONT DE NEMOURS? (NYSE:DD)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DuPont de Nemours in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

View analyst ratings for DuPont de Nemours.

NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS (NASDAQ:NATI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments last issued its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The company earned $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. National Instruments has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. National Instruments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments’ stock was trading at $33.86 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NATI shares have decreased by 7.6% and is now trading at $31.28.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.