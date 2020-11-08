ALTERYX (NYSE:AYX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm earned $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alteryx has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year. Alteryx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALTERYX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx’s stock was trading at $108.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AYX shares have increased by 6.3% and is now trading at $115.42.

ENSTAR GROUP (NASDAQ:ESGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group last released its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $26.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $246.24 million during the quarter. Enstar Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8.

HOW HAS ENSTAR GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group’s stock was trading at $162.70 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ESGR shares have increased by 12.3% and is now trading at $182.73.

Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:YMAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has generated ($2.30) earnings per share over the last year. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $22.98 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, YMAB shares have increased by 105.9% and is now trading at $47.32.

MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS (NYSE:MGY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year. Magnolia Oil & Gas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas’ stock was trading at $4.81 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MGY stock has decreased by 13.3% and is now trading at $4.17.