CANAAN (NYSE:CAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAN)

Canaan last released its earnings results on August 31st, 2020. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $25.21 million during the quarter. Canaan has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CANAAN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CAN)

Canaan’s stock was trading at $3.91 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CAN stock has decreased by 5.1% and is now trading at $3.71.

COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:CLGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies last released its quarterly earnings results on November 30th, 2020. The reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.85. CollPlant Biotechnologies has generated ($1.29) earnings per share over the last year. CollPlant Biotechnologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies’ stock was trading at $10.20 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CLGN shares have decreased by 15.7% and is now trading at $8.60.

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:SAIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International last released its quarterly earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International has generated $5.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4. Science Applications International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International’s stock was trading at $71.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SAIC stock has increased by 37.2% and is now trading at $97.79.

SUPERCOM (NASDAQ:SPCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom last released its quarterly earnings data on September 3rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter. SuperCom has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS SUPERCOM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom’s stock was trading at $0.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SPCB shares have increased by 116.3% and is now trading at $1.06.