8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8 last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 has generated ($1.29) earnings per share over the last year. 8X8 has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS 8X8’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8’s stock was trading at $14.17 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EGHT stock has increased by 21.9% and is now trading at $17.28.

BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:BSGM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. BioSig Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies’ stock was trading at $3.14 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BSGM stock has increased by 0.6% and is now trading at $3.16.

FLOOR & DECOR (NYSE:FND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor last posted its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.9. Floor & Decor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FLOOR & DECOR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor’s stock was trading at $44.20 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FND shares have increased by 65.2% and is now trading at $73.00.

MATERIALISE (NASDAQ:MTLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Materialise has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year. Materialise has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MATERIALISE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise’s stock was trading at $13.71 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MTLS shares have increased by 147.8% and is now trading at $33.97.

