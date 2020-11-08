EMERSON ELECTRIC (NYSE:EMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric last posted its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0. Emerson Electric has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EMERSON ELECTRIC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric’s stock was trading at $52.14 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EMR stock has increased by 35.2% and is now trading at $70.47.

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL (NYSE:FNF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial last announced its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Financial has generated $3.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Fidelity National Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial’s stock was trading at $37.47 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FNF stock has decreased by 10.7% and is now trading at $33.45.

KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:KBAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International last released its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kimball International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Kimball International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International’s stock was trading at $12.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KBAL shares have decreased by 20.2% and is now trading at $10.30.

PAYLOCITY (NASDAQ:PCTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. The business earned $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Paylocity has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.7.

HOW HAS PAYLOCITY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity’s stock was trading at $108.94 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PCTY shares have increased by 75.3% and is now trading at $191.02.