EQUITY COMMONWEALTH (NYSE:EQC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Equity Commonwealth has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Equity Commonwealth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EQUITY COMMONWEALTH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth’s stock was trading at $29.31 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EQC shares have decreased by 9.9% and is now trading at $26.42.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

VIKING THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:VKTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Viking Therapeutics has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year. Viking Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VIKING THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $5.07 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VKTX shares have increased by 11.0% and is now trading at $5.63.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BIO.B)

(BIO.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $536.88 million during the quarter. (BIO.B) has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.9. (BIO.B) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS (BIO.B)’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BIO.B)

(BIO.B)’s stock was trading at $350.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BIO.B stock has increased by 64.4% and is now trading at $575.48.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST (NYSE:OFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.81. The business earned $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corporate Office Properties Trust has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Corporate Office Properties Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust’s stock was trading at $24.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OFC shares have decreased by 6.8% and is now trading at $22.43.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.