HCI GROUP (NYSE:HCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.40. HCI Group has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2.

HOW HAS HCI GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group’s stock was trading at $39.57 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HCI shares have increased by 30.9% and is now trading at $51.79.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year. XOMA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS XOMA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA’s stock was trading at $19.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, XOMA stock has increased by 31.3% and is now trading at $25.60.

SUTTER ROCK CAPITAL (NASDAQ:SSSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. Sutter Rock Capital has generated ($0.49) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.1.

HOW HAS SUTTER ROCK CAPITAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital’s stock was trading at $6.06 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SSSS stock has increased by 61.1% and is now trading at $9.76.

X4 PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:XFOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. X4 Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.63) earnings per share over the last year. X4 Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS X4 PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $8.58 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, XFOR shares have decreased by 35.5% and is now trading at $5.53.