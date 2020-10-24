INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES (NYSE:IBM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has generated $12.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. International Business Machines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines’ stock was trading at $117.97 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IBM stock has decreased by 1.7% and is now trading at $116.00.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES (NYSE:ABT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.3. Abbott Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories’ stock was trading at $78.09 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ABT shares have increased by 38.0% and is now trading at $107.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:T)

AT&T last released its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has generated $3.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. AT&T has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AT&T’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:T)

AT&T’s stock was trading at $34.52 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, T shares have decreased by 19.4% and is now trading at $27.82.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY (NASDAQ:PTEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm earned $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Patterson-UTI Energy has generated ($0.99) earnings per share over the last year. Patterson-UTI Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy’s stock was trading at $2.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PTEN stock has increased by 37.0% and is now trading at $2.89.