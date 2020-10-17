JOHNSON & JOHNSON (NYSE:JNJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 18th, 2020. The reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business earned $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Its revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has generated $8.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. Johnson & Johnson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JOHNSON & JOHNSON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson’s stock was trading at $131.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JNJ stock has increased by 12.4% and is now trading at $148.10.

ALCOA (NYSE:AA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa last released its earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Alcoa has generated ($0.99) earnings per share over the last year. Alcoa has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALCOA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa’s stock was trading at $9.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AA shares have increased by 37.2% and is now trading at $12.62.

APHRIA (NYSE:APHA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria last released its earnings data on October 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm earned $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Aphria has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.7. Aphria has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS APHRIA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria’s stock was trading at $2.70 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, APHA shares have increased by 72.2% and is now trading at $4.65.

VF (NYSE:VFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VFC)

VF last released its quarterly earnings data on October 16th, 2020. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. VF has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.5.

HOW HAS VF’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:VFC)

VF’s stock was trading at $62.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VFC stock has increased by 20.9% and is now trading at $75.82.