PROGRESSIVE (NYSE:PGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive last issued its earnings results on July 15th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Progressive has generated $6.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Progressive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROGRESSIVE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive’s stock was trading at $75.11 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PGR shares have increased by 28.5% and is now trading at $96.52.

WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION (NASDAQ:WABC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation last issued its earnings data on October 15th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation has generated $2.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Westamerica Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation’s stock was trading at $52.22 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WABC shares have increased by 6.5% and is now trading at $55.62.

NEUROMETRIX (NASDAQ:NURO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix last released its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $1.36 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. NeuroMetrix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020. NeuroMetrix will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 22nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS NEUROMETRIX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix’s stock was trading at $1.41 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NURO stock has increased by 19.1% and is now trading at $1.68.

OAK VALLEY BANCORP (NASDAQ:OVLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp last announced its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $12.17 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8.

HOW HAS OAK VALLEY BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp’s stock was trading at $14.23 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OVLY stock has decreased by 1.2% and is now trading at $14.06.