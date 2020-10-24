PROLOGIS (NYSE:PLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LUB)

Prologis last posted its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $984 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has generated $3.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.9. Prologis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROLOGIS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:LUB)

Prologis’ stock was trading at $73.69 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PLD stock has increased by 40.1% and is now trading at $103.24.

BOK FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:BOKF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial has generated $7.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. BOK Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BOK FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial’s stock was trading at $47.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BOKF shares have increased by 31.8% and is now trading at $62.59.

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:HBAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares last released its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Its revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Bancshares has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Huntington Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares’ stock was trading at $9.13 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HBAN shares have increased by 14.7% and is now trading at $10.47.

CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP (NASDAQ:CVLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Codorus Valley Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp’s stock was trading at $17.52 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CVLY stock has decreased by 20.6% and is now trading at $13.91.