STORE CAPITAL (NYSE:STOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. STORE Capital has generated $1.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. STORE Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STORE CAPITAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital’s stock was trading at $28.61 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, STOR stock has decreased by 4.6% and is now trading at $27.28.

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES (NYSE:UGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $2.96 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.0.

HOW HAS ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações’ stock was trading at $3.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UGP shares have increased by 10.1% and is now trading at $3.70.

CARETRUST REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. CareTrust REIT has generated $1.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.9. CareTrust REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CARETRUST REIT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT’s stock was trading at $16.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CTRE shares have increased by 4.6% and is now trading at $17.78.

ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS (NYSE:OEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $282 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Orion Engineered Carbons has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.5. Orion Engineered Carbons has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons’ stock was trading at $10.72 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OEC stock has increased by 27.4% and is now trading at $13.66.