UCLOUDLINK GROUP (NYSE:UCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UCL)

uCloudlink Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 17th, 2020. The reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter. uCloudlink Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS UCLOUDLINK GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:UCL)

uCloudlink Group’s stock was trading at $10.01 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, UCL shares have decreased by 10.1% and is now trading at $9.00.

CELSION (NASDAQ:CLSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion last announced its earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Celsion has generated ($0.91) earnings per share over the last year. Celsion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CELSION’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion’s stock was trading at $0.4720 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CLSN stock has increased by 10.8% and is now trading at $0.5228.

AVAYA (NYSE:AVYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya last released its earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya has generated $3.91 earnings per share over the last year. Avaya has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AVAYA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya’s stock was trading at $16.44 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, AVYA stock has increased by 0.7% and is now trading at $16.56.

STEALTHGAS (NASDAQ:GASS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas last released its earnings results on August 21st, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31 million. StealthGas has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9.

HOW HAS STEALTHGAS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas’ stock was trading at $2.16 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, GASS stock has increased by 13.9% and is now trading at $2.46.