VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE:VNO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust last released its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business earned $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Vornado Realty Trust has generated $3.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Vornado Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VORNADO REALTY TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust’s stock was trading at $47.45 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VNO shares have decreased by 32.9% and is now trading at $31.85.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN last released its earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. JELD-WEN has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.0. JELD-WEN has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JELD-WEN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN’s stock was trading at $14.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JELD stock has increased by 67.4% and is now trading at $24.48.

MARATHON OIL (NYSE:MRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil last posted its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business earned $754 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Marathon Oil has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year. Marathon Oil has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MARATHON OIL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil’s stock was trading at $4.09 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MRO shares have increased by 4.9% and is now trading at $4.29.

FALCON MINERALS (NASDAQ:FLMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Falcon Minerals has generated $0.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Falcon Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FALCON MINERALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals’ stock was trading at $2.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FLMN shares have increased by 0.0% and is now trading at $2.50.