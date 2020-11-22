THE ALKALINE WATER (NYSE:WTER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WTER)

The Alkaline Water last released its earnings results on August 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm earned $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. The Alkaline Water has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS THE ALKALINE WATER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:WTER)

The Alkaline Water’s stock was trading at $1.27 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, WTER stock has decreased by 12.6% and is now trading at $1.11.

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AQUA)

HOW HAS EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies’ stock was trading at $23.49 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, AQUA shares have increased by 8.3% and is now trading at $25.45.

POST (NYSE:POST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:POST)

Post last posted its earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. Post has generated $4.91 earnings per share over the last year. Post has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS POST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:POST)

Post’s stock was trading at $88.23 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, POST shares have increased by 2.6% and is now trading at $90.53.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PED)

PEDEVCO last released its quarterly earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $0.66 million during the quarter. PEDEVCO has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS PEDEVCO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:PED)

PEDEVCO’s stock was trading at $1.51 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, PED shares have decreased by 12.6% and is now trading at $1.32.