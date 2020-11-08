YETI (NYSE:YETI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:YETI)

Yeti last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Yeti has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.3. Yeti has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS YETI’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:YETI)

Yeti’s stock was trading at $23.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, YETI stock has increased by 149.9% and is now trading at $58.75.

APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT (NYSE:APLE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. Apple Hospitality REIT has generated $1.63 earnings per share over the last year. Apple Hospitality REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT’s stock was trading at $10.56 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, APLE shares have increased by 1.9% and is now trading at $10.76.

TPI COMPOSITES (NASDAQ:TPIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. TPI Composites has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year. TPI Composites has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TPI COMPOSITES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites’ stock was trading at $17.06 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TPIC stock has increased by 143.1% and is now trading at $41.48.

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES (NYSE:CRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources last issued its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($5.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276 million for the quarter. California Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. California Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF CALIFORNIA RESOURCES? (NYSE:CRC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for California Resources in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Hold.”

California Resources.