Nova Lifestyle, Inc is estimated to report earnings on 11/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Nova LifeStyle last released its quarterly earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.9. Nova LifeStyle has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Nova LifeStyle does not currently pay a dividend. Nova LifeStyle does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Nova LifeStyle insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.63% of the stock of Nova LifeStyle is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 1.71% of the stock of Nova LifeStyle is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Nova LifeStyle is 4.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.66. The P/E ratio of Nova LifeStyle is 4.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 56.39. Nova LifeStyle has a P/B Ratio of 0.18. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

