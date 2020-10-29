Earnings results for Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Novocure last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm earned $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Novocure has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.7. Novocure has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Novocure in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.43%. The high price target for NVCR is $125.00 and the low price target for NVCR is $58.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure does not currently pay a dividend. Novocure does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

In the past three months, Novocure insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,661,901.00 in company stock. Only 5.07% of the stock of Novocure is held by insiders. 67.57% of the stock of Novocure is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR



Earnings for Novocure are expected to grow by 112.50% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Novocure is 961.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Novocure is 961.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. Novocure has a P/B Ratio of 52.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

