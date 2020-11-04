Earnings results for NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

NOW last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $370 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. NOW has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year. NOW has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NOW in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 122.53%. The high price target for DNOW is $14.00 and the low price target for DNOW is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW does not currently pay a dividend. NOW does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

In the past three months, NOW insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of NOW is held by insiders. 97.18% of the stock of NOW is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NOW (NYSE:DNOW



Earnings for NOW are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.36) per share. The P/E ratio of NOW is -1.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NOW is -1.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NOW has a P/B Ratio of 0.43. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

