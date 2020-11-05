Earnings results for NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.88.

NRG Energy last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has generated $3.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.0. NRG Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NRG Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.20%. The high price target for NRG is $51.00 and the low price target for NRG is $28.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 3.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NRG Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of NRG Energy is 30.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NRG Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.07% next year. This indicates that NRG Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

In the past three months, NRG Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of NRG Energy is held by insiders. 97.35% of the stock of NRG Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG



Earnings for NRG Energy are expected to grow by 29.47% in the coming year, from $5.43 to $7.03 per share. The P/E ratio of NRG Energy is 2.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of NRG Energy is 2.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.18. NRG Energy has a PEG Ratio of 0.15. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. NRG Energy has a P/B Ratio of 4.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

