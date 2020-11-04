Earnings results for Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

Nu Skin Enterprises last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.5. Nu Skin Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nu Skin Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.74%. The high price target for NUS is $68.00 and the low price target for NUS is $41.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Nu Skin Enterprises has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.17, Nu Skin Enterprises has a forecasted upside of 5.7% from its current price of $52.17. Nu Skin Enterprises has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises pays a meaningful dividend of 2.98%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nu Skin Enterprises has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Nu Skin Enterprises is 48.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Nu Skin Enterprises will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.74% next year. This indicates that Nu Skin Enterprises will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

In the past three months, Nu Skin Enterprises insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,722,398.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Nu Skin Enterprises is held by insiders. 73.60% of the stock of Nu Skin Enterprises is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS



Earnings for Nu Skin Enterprises are expected to grow by 11.08% in the coming year, from $3.16 to $3.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Nu Skin Enterprises is 19.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Nu Skin Enterprises is 19.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.36. Nu Skin Enterprises has a PEG Ratio of 2.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Nu Skin Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 3.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

