Earnings results for Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Analyst Opinion on Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nuance Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.21%. The high price target for NUAN is $40.00 and the low price target for NUAN is $21.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nuance Communications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.33, Nuance Communications has a forecasted downside of 3.2% from its current price of $34.44. Nuance Communications has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Nuance Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

In the past three months, Nuance Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,863,484.00 in company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of Nuance Communications is held by insiders. 95.44% of the stock of Nuance Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN



Earnings for Nuance Communications are expected to grow by 6.38% in the coming year, from $0.47 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Nuance Communications is 62.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.65. The P/E ratio of Nuance Communications is 62.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 71.72. Nuance Communications has a PEG Ratio of 13.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Nuance Communications has a P/B Ratio of 4.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

