Earnings results for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.9.

Nucor last issued its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The company earned $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Its revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has generated $4.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.8. Nucor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nucor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.36%. The high price target for NUE is $65.00 and the low price target for NUE is $41.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Nucor has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.10, Nucor has a forecasted upside of 1.4% from its current price of $48.44. Nucor has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor pays a meaningful dividend of 3.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nucor has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Nucor is 37.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Nucor will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.71% next year. This indicates that Nucor will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

In the past three months, Nucor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $405,417.00 in company stock. Only 1.39% of the stock of Nucor is held by insiders. 74.61% of the stock of Nucor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nucor (NYSE:NUE



Earnings for Nucor are expected to grow by 9.84% in the coming year, from $2.54 to $2.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Nucor is 28.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Nucor is 28.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 39.27. Nucor has a PEG Ratio of 1.62. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Nucor has a P/B Ratio of 1.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

