AGILE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AGRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Agile Therapeutics has generated ($0.38) earnings per share over the last year. Agile Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AGILE THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $1.94 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AGRX shares have increased by 40.2% and is now trading at $2.72.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON (NYSE:HOG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.71 million. Its revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Harley-Davidson has generated $3.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.1. Harley-Davidson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HARLEY-DAVIDSON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson’s stock was trading at $23.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HOG shares have increased by 42.5% and is now trading at $32.88.

SCORPIO BULKERS (NYSE:SALT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.40. The firm earned $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 million. Scorpio Bulkers has generated $11.90 earnings per share over the last year. Scorpio Bulkers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SCORPIO BULKERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers’ stock was trading at $2.65 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SALT shares have increased by 314.3% and is now trading at $10.98.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.8. PTC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PTC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC’s stock was trading at $59.70 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PTC stock has increased by 40.5% and is now trading at $83.88.