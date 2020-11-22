BOXLIGHT (NASDAQ:BOXL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight last released its quarterly earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company earned $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Boxlight has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year. Boxlight has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BOXLIGHT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight’s stock was trading at $1.32 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, BOXL stock has increased by 11.4% and is now trading at $1.47.

MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK (NYSE:MBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock last issued its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MOBILE TELESYSTEMS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s stock was trading at $7.83 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, MBT stock has increased by 6.0% and is now trading at $8.30.

DADA NEXUS (NASDAQ:DADA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. Dada Nexus has generated ($3.84) earnings per share over the last year. Dada Nexus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DADA NEXUS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus’ stock was trading at $32.22 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, DADA shares have increased by 36.0% and is now trading at $43.81.

FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:FGBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares last issued its earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. First Guaranty Bancshares has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3.

HOW HAS FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares’ stock was trading at $14.64 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, FGBI shares have increased by 13.6% and is now trading at $16.63.