CERAGON NETWORKS (NASDAQ:CRNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ceragon Networks has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year. Ceragon Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CERAGON NETWORKS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks’ stock was trading at $1.47 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CRNT stock has increased by 51.7% and is now trading at $2.23.

FRANCO-NEVADA (NYSE:FNV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada last released its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.75 million. Its revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Franco-Nevada has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.8. Franco-Nevada has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FRANCO-NEVADA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada’s stock was trading at $102.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FNV shares have increased by 46.7% and is now trading at $149.83.

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING (NYSE:BKD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living last announced its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. Brookdale Senior Living has generated ($1.13) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.3. Brookdale Senior Living has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living’s stock was trading at $4.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BKD stock has decreased by 31.4% and is now trading at $2.75.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES (NYSE:CNQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Canadian Natural Resources has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.8.

HOW HAS CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources’ stock was trading at $15.08 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CNQ shares have increased by 11.3% and is now trading at $16.79.