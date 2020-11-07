CORVEL (NASDAQ:CRVL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter. CorVel has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.3. CorVel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CORVEL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel’s stock was trading at $64.15 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CRVL stock has increased by 36.7% and is now trading at $87.69.

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP (NASDAQ:GBLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.76 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0.

HOW HAS GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group’s stock was trading at $30.64 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GBLI stock has decreased by 16.6% and is now trading at $25.55.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company earned $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. IAMGOLD has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS IAMGOLD’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD’s stock was trading at $2.52 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IAG stock has increased by 56.7% and is now trading at $3.95.

CONFORMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CFMS)

ConforMIS last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. ConforMIS has generated ($0.44) earnings per share over the last year. ConforMIS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CONFORMIS’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CFMS)

ConforMIS’s stock was trading at $0.66 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CFMS shares have decreased by 0.8% and is now trading at $0.6550.