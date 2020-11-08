CYCLERION THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CYCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Cyclerion Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cyclerion Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CYCLERION THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $2.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CYCN shares have decreased by 14.5% and is now trading at $2.48.

LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:LPTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on September 10th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. LightPath Technologies has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.4.

HOW HAS LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies’ stock was trading at $1.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LPTH stock has increased by 115.5% and is now trading at $2.50.

VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:VBFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Village Bank and Trust Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Village Bank and Trust Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 12th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Village Bank and Trust Financial’s stock was trading at $35.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VBFC stock has decreased by 14.3% and is now trading at $30.00.

MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:MYOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MYOS)

MYOS RENS Technology last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. MYOS RENS Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:MYOS)

MYOS RENS Technology’s stock was trading at $0.98 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MYOS shares have increased by 15.3% and is now trading at $1.13.